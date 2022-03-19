Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 115.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $233.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

