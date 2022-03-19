Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $54.86 million and $45.72 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.64 or 0.99904350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00266376 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,433,035 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

