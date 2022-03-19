Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. 2,620,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

