Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 22,106 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

LQDH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,598. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.03.

