Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,177,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

