Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $238.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,429. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

