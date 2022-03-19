Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 3,427 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,212,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $407,774,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.49. 52,055,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

