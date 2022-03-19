Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

