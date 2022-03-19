Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 14,756,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

