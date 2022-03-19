Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,497. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.19.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

