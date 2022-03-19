Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 10,061,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

