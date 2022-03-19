Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.