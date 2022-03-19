Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

