Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,504. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.