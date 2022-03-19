Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $506.12. 4,991,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.01 and a 1-year high of $510.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

