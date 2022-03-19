Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $281.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.07 and a 200-day moving average of $299.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

