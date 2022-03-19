Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 15,746 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 12,154,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

