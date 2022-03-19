Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,145,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $16.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $589.09. 2,600,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,102. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.63 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

