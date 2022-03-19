Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 16,166,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,416,603. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

