Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.44. 11,673,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

