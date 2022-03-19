Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,137,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

