Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $288.78 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.