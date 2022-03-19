Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,647 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

