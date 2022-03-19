Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Trinseo worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

