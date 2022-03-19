Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,348 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.99% of Triumph Group worth $35,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,610,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after buying an additional 142,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 103,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.09 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.