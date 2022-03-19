True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.24

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.24 and traded as high as C$7.36. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 393,212 shares.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
See Also
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.