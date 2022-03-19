Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,588 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Twitter worth $44,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

