Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $33.36 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

