Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 35,398,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,555,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

