UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56. Engagesmart Inc has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Engagesmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
Engagesmart Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.