UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56. Engagesmart Inc has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Engagesmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

