UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 45.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 176.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

