UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Progress Software worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Progress Software by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

