UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of JELD-WEN worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,415,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 655,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,750. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

