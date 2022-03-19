UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MFA Financial worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 2,952,365 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $10,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,533,000 after buying an additional 1,320,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 1,194,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 952,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFA shares. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.24 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

