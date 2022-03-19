UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 17,939 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Realogy worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 437,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,277,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.45. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

