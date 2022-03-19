UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 28,701 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of MEDNAX worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in MEDNAX by 17.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MEDNAX by 11.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.07. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

