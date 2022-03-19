UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,955 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

EPC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

