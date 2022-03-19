UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,732 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

