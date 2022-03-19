UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

