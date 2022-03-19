UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.
TRN opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.
Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.