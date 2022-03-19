UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

