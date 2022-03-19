UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ArcBest worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,339 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of ARCB opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.