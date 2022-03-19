UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of PRA Group worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PRA Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAA. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

