UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of EnPro Industries worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

