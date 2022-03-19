UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 51.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 758,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 57.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MWA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

