UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after purchasing an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,721,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 916,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $17.07 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 9.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,579 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,866 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

