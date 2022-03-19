UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Domo worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

DOMO opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

