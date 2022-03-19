UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 99.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 334.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 131,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $513.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $540.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.77. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.