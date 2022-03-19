UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 269,320 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 130,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 847,718 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

