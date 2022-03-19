UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Forward Air worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forward Air by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

