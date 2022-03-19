UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Graham worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Graham by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Graham by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GHC stock opened at $604.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.
Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.
